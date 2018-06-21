SEBI approves ICDR regulations to monitor all IPOs that hit the market

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved the issue of capital and disclosure requirements (ICDR) regulations in its board meeting held on June 21.

SEBI approved the ICDR Regulations, 2018, after considering the recommendations of the Primary Market Advisory Committee (PMAC) and the public comments on the Consultation Paper.

Moneycontrol had first reported that the market regulator was mulling amendments to the ICDR after analysing public opinion in its board meeting.

The regulator was planning to overhaul the ICDR regulations and wanted to appoint a monitoring agency for every initial public offer (IPO) that hits the market. At present, IPOs only above Rs 100 crore are monitored.

A source had told Moneycontrol, "Given the market scenario, there is need for monitoring all issuers."

Under the current arrangement, the issuer makes necessary preparations for the use of proceeds of the IPO to be monitored by a public financial institution or by one of the scheduled commercial banks named in the offer document as bankers of the issuer.

Meanwhile, SEBI is planning to amend various norms governing entities undertaking third party assignment under the securities law.

The markets regulator will issue a consultation paper on the subject. The proposal was cleared by the SEBI board at its meeting.

In a release, SEBI said fiduciaries in the securities market have a significant role to play in terms of credible reporting of disclosure, financial information and compliance with regulations.

Fiduciaries such as merchant bankers, credit rating agencies, custodians, debenture trustees and registrar to an issue are registered with SEBI.

However, many others, including chartered accountants, company secretaries, cost accountants and valuers, who take up assignments from issuers or market intermediaries are currently not registered with SEBI.

Against this backdrop, the SEBI board has approved issuance of consultation paper to amend various regulations in respect of entities that undertake third party fiduciary assignment under securities laws.

This would cover assignments taken up for issuers, pooled investment vehicles, intermediaries and market infrastructure entities.

"The absence of credible and reliable reporting of such information has the potential to adversely impact confidence in the securities markets and the financial system," the release said.

Besides, the board has also decided to do away with the category of sub-brokers as market intermediaries.

"No fresh registration shall be granted as sub-brokers. Registered sub-brokers shall migrate to authorised persons or trading members... sub-brokers who do not choose to migrate, shall be deemed to have surrendered their registration as sub-broker," the release added.

The regulator would provide a suitable time period to facilitate the transition.

(With PTI inputs)