SEBI allows non-promoter shareholders to offload stake via OFS

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has revised the existing framework of offer for sale (OFS), allowing non-promoter shareholders to offload their stake via the route.

Currently, only the promoters or promoter group entities were allowed to sell stake through the OFS route.

"In case a non-promoter shareholder offers shares through the OFS mechanism, promoter(s) or promoter group entities of such companies may participate in the OFS to purchase shares subject to compliance with applicable provisions of SEBI," the market regulator said.

The new rules will come into effect from February 9 onwards, SEBI said.

As per the revised norms, the OFS mechanism will also be available to companies with market capitalization of Rs 1,000 crore and above, SEBI said in a release. The threshold of market capitalization is to be computed as the average daily market capitalization for six months’ period prior to the month in which the OFS opens, it noted.

The minimum size of OFS should be Rs 25 crore, SEBI said. "However, size of the offer can be less than Rs 25 crore by promoters or promoter group entities so as to achieve minimum public shareholding in a single tranche," it clarified.

On operational requirements, SEBI's guidelines stated that the sellers "will appoint brokers" for the purpose of offloading their stake via OFS route. The seller’s broker may also undertake transactions on behalf of eligible buyers, it said. (This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)

Moneycontrol News

