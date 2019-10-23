App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 02:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Search for suspected terrorists continues in J&K's Rajouri

A suspicious movement of terrorists was observed near the forward area along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kalal belt of Nowshera sector on Tuesday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Army on Wednesday continued its search operation a day after a JCO was killed in a gunfight with terrorists, who had sneaked into Indian territory taking cover of firing from the Pakistani side, in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, an official said.

A suspicious movement of terrorists was observed near the forward area along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kalal belt of Nowshera sector on Tuesday.

The movement was supported by firing from Pakistani troops which drew strong retaliation from the Indian Army, the official said.

Close

In the gunfight, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army was critically injured and later succumbed to injuries, he said.

Naib Subedar Valte Sunil Ravsaheb, 40, belonged to Dahigaon village in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district. He is survived by his wife.

"He was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," the official added.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 23, 2019 01:27 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #jammu & kasmir

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.