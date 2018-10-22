App
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 04:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SC/ST entrepreneurs from Karnataka to get Rs 50 lakh seed funding under 'Unnati' scheme

The Karnataka Government has launched the scheme to identify, mentor and promote young entrepreneurs from the SC/ST communities

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Entrepreneurs from Karnataka belonging to scheduled castes and scheduled tribes that have a role and a stake in a startup that is involved in "great innovation" can now get up to Rs 50 lakh as seed funding, the state's Social Welfare Minister said in a tweet.

"Unnati scheme also caters to entrepreneurs irrespective of caste. The only need to have any innovation that will have social or economic impact in rural or urban areas," Kharge said.


The Karnataka Government has launched the scheme to identify, mentor and promote young entrepreneurs from the SC/ST communities.

It aims to identify technology innovations by entrepreneurs from marginalised sections of the society.

The scheme will have two major streams -- technology, and innovations for social impact.

It is open to all startups that are less than 4 years old, and are registered as an entity in Karnataka.

Also, at least 50 percent of the workforce of these startups must be engaged in Karnataka. Above all, at least one entrepreneur of the startup must belong to the SC/ST communities, and must hold a substantial share in the company.

First Published on Oct 22, 2018 04:32 pm

