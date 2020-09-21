Scrappage policy | Govt may ask automakers to offer incentives: Report

The Centre may not offer any tax exemptions and incentives under the proposed scrappage policy for the automobile sector, which is in the final stages of approval. Any incentive will have to be provided by automobile manufacturers, according to a Mint report.

"Incentives, if any, will have to be offered by OEMs (original equipment manufacturers)," an official told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The Union Cabinet is expected to give the green signal for the scrappage policy after the Parliament's monsoon session ends, Mint reported.

Under the policy, commercial vehicles that are 15 years old and private vehicles that are 20 years old can be considered for scrapping, an official told the publication.

The Centre has prepared a cabinet note on the policy, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways VK Singh told Rajya Sabha on September 19.

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has formulated a note for Cabinet on creation of an ecosystem for voluntary and environment friendly phasing out of unfit and old polluting vehicles," Singh said.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had earlier in September said the scrappage policy could be rolled out within a month.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in August 2019 said a scrappage policy os in the works, when the slowdown began in the automobile industry.