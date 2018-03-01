App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Feb 27, 2018 01:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Scooters India gets board nod to hive off non-core land

Considering the strategic disinvestment process initiated by the government of India, the board at its meeting held on February 26, 2018, has accorded consent to hive off its 89.69 acres of non-core land, Scooters India said in a filing to BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Bajaj has silently launched two new variants of its popular models CT 100 and Platina
Bajaj has silently launched two new variants of its popular models CT 100 and Platina
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Scooters India today said its board has approved to hive off 89.69 acres of its non-core land.

Considering the strategic disinvestment process initiated by the government of India, the board at its meeting held on February 26, 2018, has accorded consent to hive off its 89.69 acres of non-core land, Scooters India said in a filing to BSE.

Incorporated in 1972, Scooters India is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad spectrum of conventional and non-conventional fuel driven 3-wheelers.

Shares of Scooters India were today trading at Rs 49.95 per scrip in afternoon trade on BSE, up 4.94 per cent from its previous close.

tags #Business #Companies #Scooters India

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC