Scooters India gets board nod to hive off non-core land

Bajaj has silently launched two new variants of its popular models CT 100 and Platina

Scooters India today said its board has approved to hive off 89.69 acres of its non-core land.

Considering the strategic disinvestment process initiated by the government of India, the board at its meeting held on February 26, 2018, has accorded consent to hive off its 89.69 acres of non-core land, Scooters India said in a filing to BSE.

Incorporated in 1972, Scooters India is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad spectrum of conventional and non-conventional fuel driven 3-wheelers.

Shares of Scooters India were today trading at Rs 49.95 per scrip in afternoon trade on BSE, up 4.94 per cent from its previous close.