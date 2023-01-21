 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Scoot acted promptly after passengers missed Amritsar-Singapore flight: DGCA

Moneycontrol News
Jan 21, 2023 / 01:35 PM IST

The passengers were well looked after and were given the option to book free flights or get a full refund, the civil aviation regulator has said

The Scoot incident comes just 10 days after a Go First Bengaluru to Delhi flight reportedly took off leaving 50 passengers at the Bengaluru airport.(Representational Image: Source - www.flyscoot.com)

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on January 21 said there was a prompt response from Scoot when several passengers missed its Amritsar-Singapore flight due to a change in the departure time on January 18.

The low-cost Scoot Airlines issued an apology on January 19 after 32 passengers could not board a Singapore-bound flight from Sri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in Amritsar after the departure time was advanced.

The flight was to take off at 7.55 pm on January 18 but it flew out at 4 pm, passengers said. According to Scoot, bad weather affected the departure and the flight was rescheduled to leave Amritsar at 3.45 pm.

In a statement, DGCA said it had sought a report from Scoot about the incident in which "17 passengers" were affected as they were not informed by their travel agent about the change in time.

The other passengers could possibly have been delayed for reasons for which the airline could not be held responsible, sources said.

Citing the options provided by the airline to the affected passengers, the civil aviation watchdog said the passengers were looked after and appreciated the prompt response from the airline.