Scindia launches Spicejet's Jabalpur-Kolkata flight

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday virtually launched SpiceJet’s Jabalpur-Kolkata flight that will be operated using Q400 aircraft, the airline’s statement said.

The carrier has also added more flights on the Delhi-Khajuraho route, it mentioned.

Along with Scindia, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh, Jabalpur MP Rakesh Singh, Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal and SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh were also present during the virtual launch, it stated.

Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet, said, "Jabalpur is an important industrial city and tourist destination.”

SpiceJet will be the only airline connecting Jabalpur with Kolkata with daily flights and the airline is proud to provide the much-needed fillip to boost travel and tourism of this historic city and the state of Madhya Pradesh, she added.