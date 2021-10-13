Schools with more women staff see more squabbles, says Rajasthan education minister

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra has become the subject of a controversy for making sexist remarks.

"As the head of my department, I would have to point out that schools which have more women staffers there it is all 'vaare nyaare' and there are more fights. Sometimes there are fights for leave other days it is for something else. Either the principal or the other teachers have to resort to 'Saridon'," Dotasra said on October 11.

He was addressing a gathering to observe the International Day of the Girl Child, news agency ANI reported.

Dotasra, who is also the president of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, said the state government has always ensured the security and comfort of women and offered preferred postings in jobs. However, women always seem to have issues among themselves.

"I believe that if you correct these small things, you will always find yourselves ahead of men," he said.