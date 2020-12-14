Schindler partners with LTTS for digital & engineering transformation

Build relationships | Networking keeps you on top of the recent developments and also gives you a chance to learn from others in the field who may have been working in the sector far longer. Higher placed colleagues are also more likely to recommend ‘known’ people for opportunities. (Image Source: Unsplash)

L&T Technology Services Limited, a pure-play engineering services company, announced on Monday it has been selected by Schindler as one of its key partners to provide innovative digital engineering capabilities.

LTTS said in a statement it would provide product development, innovation and engineering services & solutions that would help Schindler, a leading provider of elevators, escalators, moving walks and related services, to accelerate its digitisation and connectivity initiatives.

Karl Heinz Bauer, Chief Technology Officer,Schindler, said, "As a global player in the elevator and escalator industry, we leverage the new digital technologies to introduce best-in-class solutions to our customers. We look forward to the synergies arising from our future collaboration with LTTS.