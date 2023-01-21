Scheduled airlines inducted 79 of 155 aircraft registered in 2022

Indian civil aviation registered 155 aircraft, and de-registered 104 in 2022. This includes both fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft (helicopters) across scheduled airlines, non-scheduled operators, and government-owned aircraft. Civil aviation includes all aircraft except those meant for the armed forces.

Scheduled airlines include IndiGo, Vistara, etc. Non-scheduled airlines would include private planes owned by Reliance, JK, and so on.

Per the civil aviation registry, while scheduled airlines added 82 aircraft, 80 were de-registered, leading to a net addition of just two among major carriers.

The summary of the civil aviation registry gives an indication of the direction the industry is moving in, and how the airlines are expanding. Additionally, it also lets us know the focus each airline has towards sustainability as fleet modernisation helps save emissions, apart from the savings in fuel cost and improved customer comfort.

Registrations

Of the 155 aircraft added in 2022, a staggering 51 — almost a third — were for IndiGo. These included 22 A320neos, 26 A321neos, two A321 freighters, and one ATR 72-600.

This was followed by startup Akasa Air’s 11 aircraft, all of which were B737 MAX8s (B737-8). The TATA-SIA joint venture, Vistara, which is slated to be merged with Air India by March 2024, inducted 10 aircraft. These included eight A320neos, one A321neo, and one B787-9 Dreamliner. Air India inducted two aircraft, both B777-200LRs which were earlier operated by Delta. The airline will see a spate of inductions in 2023 with more wide-body and narrow-body aircraft coming on board. Alliance Air, the sole government-owned airline, inducted two ATR 42-600 aircraft. Go FIRST inducted three aircraft (A320neo). Interestingly, SpiceJet did not induct any new aircraft. It has augmented capacity to cater to short- to medium-term demand by operating wet-leased aircraft. These aircraft from Corendon Airlines can be spotted in the Indian skies as they have different colours. Scheduled airlines were not the only ones to induct planes. Two training institutes — FSTC Flying School and Redbird Aviation — inducted 11 and nine aircraft, respectively. Chimes Aviation, another flying school, inducted four planes. The aircraft inducted by them included Cessna 172s, Technam P200s, and PA-28s. Also read: IndiGo, Go First planes still grounded as airlines struggle to pay for engines De-registrations A staggering 36 of 104 de-registrations were from IndiGo, as the airline continued to chase modernisation. A total of 33 A320ceos left IndiGo’s fleet last year. The number would have been higher had it not been for supply chain constraints which led to the airline extending the lease. IndiGo's focus on fleet renewal has been so sharp that it has also returned three A320neos from its first batch of inductions. This number, too, would have been higher, but the airline decided to re-induct some planes as it battled groundings. Delays in engine supply ensured aircraft remained grounded in the crucial October-December quarter — the best month in the year and also the best post-pandemic quarter. SpiceJet had a turbulent 2022. With the regulator capping the number of flights it could operate, the airline saw 21 de-registrations. These included 14 B737-800s, one B737-900, two B737 freighters, and four DHC 8 (Q400) aircraft. Eight of the 14 B737-800s de-registered were operated by Jet Airways before SpiceJet took them post April 2019 to enhance capacity and get hold of slots vacated by the fall of Jet Airways. These aircraft were meant to be on a short-term lease so that they could be replaced by B737 MAX aircraft, and SpiceJet could have thus renewed its fleet. The pandemic stressed the finances of the airline and that plan seems to have been pushed, if not shelved. Vistara let go of six A320ceos from its fleet, making it an all-neo Airbus fleet. It continues to operate three B737-800s, which it had taken post the fall of Jet Airways to add capacity. If those were to retire early, it would make the airline the first Indian carrier to have an all-modern, energy efficient fleet.

Ameya Joshi runs the aviation analysis website Network Thoughts.

READ MORE