Scheduled airlines inducted 79 of 155 aircraft registered in 2022

Ameya Joshi
Jan 21, 2023 / 03:08 PM IST

2022 could be the last year that the active fleet count went down in India. Going ahead, we may see steady inductions by major players, even though they may sustain losses.

A staggering 36 of 104 de-registrations were from IndiGo, as the airline continued to chase modernisation.(Representational)

Indian civil aviation registered 155 aircraft, and de-registered 104 in 2022. This includes both fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft (helicopters) across scheduled airlines, non-scheduled operators, and government-owned aircraft. Civil aviation includes all aircraft except those meant for the armed forces.

Scheduled airlines include IndiGo, Vistara, etc. Non-scheduled airlines would include private planes owned by Reliance, JK, and so on.

Per the civil aviation registry, while scheduled airlines added 82 aircraft, 80 were de-registered, leading to a net addition of just two among major carriers.

The summary of the civil aviation registry gives an indication of the direction the industry is moving in, and how the airlines are expanding. Additionally, it also lets us know the focus each airline has towards sustainability as fleet modernisation helps save emissions, apart from the savings in fuel cost and improved customer comfort.

Registrations

Of the 155 aircraft added in 2022, a staggering 51 — almost a third — were for IndiGo. These included 22 A320neos, 26 A321neos, two A321 freighters, and one ATR 72-600.