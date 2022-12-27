 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Schedule commercial banks recover Rs 47,421 crore via IBC route in 2021-22: RBI report

Manish M. Suvarna
Dec 27, 2022 / 07:41 PM IST

The amount involved in the IBC was Rs 1,99,250 crore, of which only 23.8 percent has been recovered by the banks.

Schedule commercial banks (SCB) have recovered Rs 47,421 crore through the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) route during 2021-22, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a report.

During 2021-22, the amount involved in the IBC was Rs 1,99,250 crore, of which only 23.8 percent has been recovered by the banks, a report on the Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2021-22 showed.

The amount recovered during 2021-22 was sharply higher than Rs 27,311 crore recovered during 2020-21 by SCBs through IBC.

The number of cases referred has increased to 885 in 2021-22 as against 536 during 2020-21, the report added.

Meanwhile, the amount recovered through SARFAESI Act stood at Rs 27,349 crore during 2021-22, as against Rs 27,686 crore in the year-ago period.