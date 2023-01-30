English
    SC upholds NCLAT order on payment of dues to former employees of Jet Airways

    The former employees had filed a caveat before the top court, anticipating the move of the consortium.

    PTI
    January 30, 2023 / 07:33 PM IST
    The top court refused to entertain a plea moved by the consortium and upheld the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) order.

    In a setback to the Jalan-Fritsch consortium, the new owners of the cash-strapped Jet Airways, the Supreme Court on Monday upheld an NCLAT order directing the payment of the provident fund and gratuity dues of the airline's former employees.

    A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala said, "Anyone stepping in would know that there are overriding labour dues. Unpaid labour dues always take precedence. Somewhere, there has to be finality. Sorry, we will not interfere." The top court refused to entertain a plea moved by the consortium and upheld the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) order.

    At the outset, senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal, who appeared in the court on behalf of the consortium, said they will now have to put in an additional amount of more than Rs 200 crore and it would be difficult to revive the airline.

    He said once approved, the resolution plan cannot be modified or taken back.