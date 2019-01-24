SC to resume hearing on Vedanta's Sterlite copper plant plea on January 29

The Supreme Court on January 24 said that it will resume the hearing on Vedanta's plea regarding Sterlite copper plant at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu on January 29.

The apex court, however, asked the Tamil Nadu government to immediately provide electricity supply to the copper plant at Tuticorin, according to a report by The Quint.

On January 23, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) had sought a compliance report from the plant in response to their application seeking renewal of Consent to Operate (CTO), according to a report by The New Indian Express.

The state government has been opposing the re-opening of the plant, where at least 13 people were killed and several were injured in May last year when police had open fired at people staging a protest outside the plant against pollution caused by the plant.

On January 8, the Supreme Court had refused to stay NGT's order of setting aside the Tamil Nadu government's decision to close Vedanta's Sterlite copper plant at Tuticorin. A bench, headed by Justice R F Nariman, had sought a response from Vedanta on the state government's appeal against the NGT's order to reopen the plant.

Earlier, the state had moved the top court, saying that the NGT had "erroneously" set aside various orders passed by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) last year with regard to the Sterlite plant.

On December 15, the NGT had set aside the state government's order for closure of the Sterlite copper plant, saying it was "non-sustainable" and "unjustified".

The state government had on May 28 ordered the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to seal and "permanently" close the mining group's copper plant following violent protests by locals over pollution concerns.