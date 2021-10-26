MARKET NEWS

SC to pronounce order on October 27 on pleas seeking independent probe into Pegasus snooping matter

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli had reserved order on September 13, saying it only wanted to know whether or not the Centre used the Pegasus spyware through illegal methods to allegedly snoop on citizens.

PTI
October 26, 2021 / 02:12 PM IST
The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Wednesday its verdict on a batch of pleas seeking independent probe into the Pegasus snooping matter.

Citing national security, the Centre had refused to file a detailed affidavit in the matter. The pleas are related to reports of alleged snooping by government agencies on eminent citizens, politicians and scribes by using Israeli firm NSO’s spyware Pegasus.
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Pegasus snooping matter #SC #Supreme Court
