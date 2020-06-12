SC to decide on MHA order regarding payment of wages in lockdown: What has happened so far?

The Supreme Court of India will on June 12 (today) pronounce its judgement on the Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) order dated March 29, directing all employers to pay workers’ wages with no deduction during lockdown – even if their businesses are shut.

The hearing by bench of Justices LN Rao, SK Kaul and BR Gavai is set to begin at 10 am today.

Here is all that has happened so far:

> The MHA on March 29 issued an order directing employers to pay wages to workers without any deduction even while their businesses remain closed during the lockdown.

> The order was met with resistance and several business owners and employers approached the Supreme Court for relief as the MHA order threatened action against those found in violation.

> Industry bodies had also opposed the MHA order citing their own cash flow issues as the reason behind their inability to make timely wage payments.

> Following multiple petitions on the matter, the Supreme Court on May 15 restrained the government from taking any coercive action against such companies.

> A bench of Justices LN Rao, SK Kaul and BR Gavai, hearing multiple petitions on the issue through video conferencing asked the Centre to consider that there may be small companies which are not earning and therefore unable to pay, the top court observed.

> Post this, on May 18, the Centre withdrew its earlier order directing employers to ensure payment of wages to workers even if their businesses remain shuttered during the ongoing lockdown – as a temporary measure for 54 days.

> During its first hearing on the matter on June 4, the apex court while reserving its order had granted liberties to all the parties to file their response within three days.

> Attorney General KK Venugopal, representing MHA, has also been permitted to submit a short note on validity of the March 29 notification.

> As per the petition filed by the MSMEs, they have challenged the MHA notice saying that they are in violation of the provisions of the Constitution.

> They have further appealed to the SC that MSMEs be allowed to pay the employees 70 percent less and argued that the government should take care of the rest, utilising the funds collected by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation or the PM Cares Fund or through any other government fund.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

> The SC will on June 12 pronounce its judgement on the validity of the MHA notification.