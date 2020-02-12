SC stays Rajasthan HC order on GSTR deadline: Report

The Supreme Court has refused to extend the deadline for submitting the annual Goods and Services Tax (GST) return forms, according to a BusinessLine report.

The Rajasthan High Court asked the GST Department to accept GSTR 9 and GSTR 9C forms for FY18 till February 12 without charging a late fee.

The deadline set by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) was February 5 for Rajasthan and a few other states. This due date was already an extension on the original deadline of January 31 after a technical glitch had been reported on the GSTN portal.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

“We do not intend to interfere with the order passed by the High Court of Judicature for Rajasthan, Jodhpur. However, we only stay that part of the order which has extended the deadline for submitting the returns,” a division of the SC bench said, as quoted by BusinessLine.

All assesses are required to submit GSTR 9 while GSTR 9C is a reconciliation form filed by assessees with an annual turnover of Rs 2 crore or more.

CBIC set the due date for states in a staggered manner across three dates – February 3, 4 and 5.

Along with Rajasthan, the following states had February 5 as the due date – Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.