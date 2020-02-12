App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Delhi
AAP : 62
BJP+ : 8

Need 28 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 09:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SC stays Rajasthan HC order on GSTR deadline: Report

The deadline set by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) was February 5, 2020 for Rajasthan and a few other states.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court has refused to extend the deadline for submitting the annual Goods and Services Tax (GST) return forms, according to a BusinessLine report.

The Rajasthan High Court asked the GST Department to accept GSTR 9 and GSTR 9C forms for FY18 till February 12 without charging a late fee.

The deadline set by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) was February 5 for Rajasthan and a few other states. This due date was already an extension on the original deadline of January 31 after a technical glitch had been reported on the GSTN portal.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

“We do not intend to interfere with the order passed by the High Court of Judicature for Rajasthan, Jodhpur. However, we only stay that part of the order which has extended the deadline for submitting the returns,” a division of the SC bench said, as quoted by BusinessLine.

All assesses are required to submit GSTR 9 while GSTR 9C is a reconciliation form filed by assessees with an annual turnover of Rs 2 crore or more.

CBIC set the due date for states in a staggered manner across three dates – February 3, 4 and 5.

Along with Rajasthan, the following states had February 5 as the due date – Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.


Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 09:29 am

tags #GST

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.