TN tobacco ban: SC stays Madras HC order overturning ban

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on April 25 stayed the Madras High Court judgment that had set aside the Tamil Nadu government's ban on sale of chewable tobacco products such as gutka and pan masala in the state.

A bench led Justice KM Joseph noted that the petitioners challenging the order have made a case for granting stay.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared for Tamil Nadu, argued the ban was imposed by the State as chewable tobacco was a food article that was causing cancer.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for one of the tobacco distributors, argued that only Parliament can impose such an absolute ban and the state has no such powers to do so. He stated that chewing tobacco is not food and the food safety commissioner can impose a ban only on food articles and not chewing tobacco.

The court, however, opined the TN government had made a good case for a stay in judgement.

In January 2023, the Madras High Court held that since none of the Central or State laws on sale and consumption of tobacco and food safety provide for any permanent ban on tobacco products, the state could not have imposed an indefinite ban by a government order.

The notification was issued by the Commissioner of Food Safety and Drugs Administration Department in 2013, under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSS Act) of 2006 imposing a ban on the manufacture, storage, transport, distribution, or sale of chewable food products, guthka, pan masala, and any other products containing tobacco or nicotine as ingredients for a period of one year.