you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Supreme Court slams auto dealers, FADA for flouting BS-IV sales, registration norms

The court had in March allowed the sale of BS-IV vehicles for 10 days post the lockdown. However, it had put a limit on the number of vehicles to be sold during the period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on June 15 criticised auto dealers and Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations of India (FADA) for flouting norms related to the sales and registration of BS-IV vehicles during the relaxations granted by the court during the lockdown.

The court had in March allowed the sale of BS-IV vehicles for 10 days post the lockdown.

The apex court observed that it had allowed the sale of 1.05 lakh vehicles, but reports now suggest 2.55 lakh vehicles were sold during the period.

The court directed the government to submit details of all the BS-IV vehicles sold in the 10-day window allowed by the SC.

The apex court has also directed FADA to submit sale, registration details by June 19.

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 01:10 pm

tags #auto industry #BS-IV vehicles #FADA #Supreme Court

