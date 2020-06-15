Supreme Court slams auto dealers, FADA for flouting BS-IV sales, registration norms

The Supreme Court on June 15 criticised auto dealers and Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations of India (FADA) for flouting norms related to the sales and registration of BS-IV vehicles during the relaxations granted by the court during the lockdown.

The court had in March allowed the sale of BS-IV vehicles for 10 days post the lockdown.

The apex court observed that it had allowed the sale of 1.05 lakh vehicles, but reports now suggest 2.55 lakh vehicles were sold during the period.

The court directed the government to submit details of all the BS-IV vehicles sold in the 10-day window allowed by the SC.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

The apex court has also directed FADA to submit sale, registration details by June 19.