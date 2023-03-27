 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SC ruling on loan defaulters a setback for banks, say experts

Jinit Parmar
Mar 27, 2023 / 06:16 PM IST

Borrowers have the right to be heard before banks classify their accounts as fraud, the Supreme Court ruled on March 27.

The Supreme Court's (SC) ruling on March 27 that said banks must give borrowers an opportunity to be heard before classifying their loan account as fraud, will result in delay in the loan recovery process since legal cases are prone to get prolonged, said banking industry experts.

Earlier in the day, the SC said that borrowers have the right to be heard before banks classify their accounts as fraud and that principles of natural justice must be followed and read into the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 2016 master circular on fraud.

The court held that when an account is classified as fraud, it results in civil and criminal consequences for the borrower. It amounts to "blacklisting" a borrower from availing any credit. Hence, a hearing must be granted under the Master Directions on Fraud, the country's top court said.