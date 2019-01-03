App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2019 02:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC revives govt's case in NCDRC against Nestle India

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said the report of CFTRI (Central Food Technological Research Institute, Mysuru), where the testing of the samples of Maggi were done, will form the basis for the proceedings.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Supreme Court on Thursday revived the government's case in the NCDRC against Nestle India seeking damages of Rs 640 crore for alleged unfair trade practices, false labelling and misleading advertisements.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said the report of CFTRI (Central Food Technological Research Institute, Mysuru), where the testing of the samples of Maggi were done, will form the basis for the proceedings.

The top court had earlier stayed the proceedings before the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) after Nestle had challenged it.

The Consumer Affairs Ministry had in 2015 filed a complaint against Nestle India before the NCDRC using a provision in the nearly three-decade-old Consumer Protection Act.

In the same year, food safety regulator FSSAI had banned Maggi noodles after it found excess level of lead in samples, terming it as "unsafe and hazardous" for human consumption.
First Published on Jan 3, 2019 02:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #NCDRC #Nestle India #Supreme Court

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.