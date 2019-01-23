App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 04:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC refuses bail to Unitech promoters in case relating to siphoning of home buyers' money

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused bail to Unitech promoters Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra in a case related to alleged siphoning of home-buyers' money.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta said they have not complied with its October 30, 2017 order which asked them to deposit Rs 750 crore with the apex court registry.

Lodged in Tihar jail for over one and half years, the two have sought bail on the ground that they are complying with the apex court order and have deposited over 400 crore.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 04:20 pm

tags #Ajay Chandra #Business #Companies #Sanjay Chandra #Supreme Court #Unitech

