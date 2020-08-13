SC permits registration of BS-IV vehicles sold before lockdown: Report

The Supreme Court on August 13 permitted the registration of the BS-IV compliant vehicles sold before the March lockdown, according to a Mint report. However, the court noted that the registration of such vehicles that were sold after the nationwide lockdown came into effect on March 25 would not be allowed.

Also, the apex court has barred the registration of vehicles whose details were not uploaded onto the government's VAHAN portal.

However, the bench led by Chief Justice Arun Mishra said that the order would not be applicable to Delhi-NCR, i.e. registration of such vehicles will not be allowed in the national capital region, the report noted.

The latest order comes after the apex court had, in its July 31 order, disallowed registration of all BS-IV vehicles until further notice. The court had also expressed its displeasure over the sale of an "unusual number" of BS-IV vehicles sold during the lockdown.

As per a government notification, all automakers were required to switch from BS-IV to BS-VI emission norms by March 31, 2020. The notification had also prescribed that sale and registration of BS-IV vehicles would not be allowed beyond this deadline.

However, on the back of an urgent plea by the Federation Of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the court had on March 27 granted marginal relief to auto dealers and companies, permitting the sale of 10 percent unsold BS-IV inventory. The SC had directed that the sale of the BS-IV inventory would be allowed for only 10 days once the lockdown was lifted.

The SC later rolled back its March 27 order wherein it had allowed 10 percent of BS-IV compliant vehicles to be sold after the lockdown was lifted.