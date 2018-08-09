SC orders fresh bids for Jaypee Infra, allows RBI to initiate insolvency proceedings against JP Associates

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a fresh round of bidding for Jaypee Infratech and allowed the Reserve Bank of India to initiate insolvency proceedings against parent Jaiprakash Associates.

The insolvency resolution process for Jaypee Infratech will be deemed to have started afresh from today for a period of 180 days, the court said. The National Company Law Tribunal may extend this period by up to 90 days, if necessary.

The apex court also ordered the reconstitution of the Committee of Creditors in light of recent amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code that permit homebuyers to be a part of the resolution process.

The three qualified bidders for Jaypee Infratech, and other interested bidders, can now submit fresh expressions of interest for the company, the court said.

Jaiprakash Associates has been barred by the Supreme Court from bidding for its subsidiary. The Rs 750 crore that it had deposited with the court will now be transferred to the NCLT, which will dispose it off in an appropriate manner.

