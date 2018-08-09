App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 11:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SC orders fresh bids for Jaypee Infra, allows RBI to initiate insolvency proceedings against JP Associates

The apex court also ordered the reconstitution of the CoC in light of recent amendments to the IBC that permit homebuyers to be a part of the resolution process

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Reprentative Image
Reprentative Image

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a fresh round of bidding for Jaypee Infratech and allowed the Reserve Bank of India to initiate insolvency proceedings against parent Jaiprakash Associates.

The insolvency resolution process for Jaypee Infratech will be deemed to have started afresh from today for a period of 180 days, the court said. The National Company Law Tribunal may extend this period by up to 90 days, if necessary.

The apex court also ordered the reconstitution of the Committee of Creditors in light of recent amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code that permit homebuyers to be a part of the resolution process.

The three qualified bidders for Jaypee Infratech, and other interested bidders, can now submit fresh expressions of interest for the company, the court said.

Jaiprakash Associates has been barred by the Supreme Court from bidding for its subsidiary. The Rs 750 crore that it had deposited with the court will now be transferred to the NCLT, which will dispose it off in an appropriate manner.

(To be updated)

 
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 11:33 am

tags #Jaypee Infratech

most popular

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.