App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 10:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC order on Essar Steel to reduce long-drawn litigations: SBI Chairman

The Supreme Court on November 15 set aside an NCLAT order which gave equal rights to the secured and unsecured creditors during the insolvency proceedings of debt-ridden Essar Steel, clearing the decks for its takeover by Lakshmi Mittal-led ArcelorMittal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar on November 15 said the Supreme Court's judgement in the Essar Steel case with regard to rights of various creditors during insolvency proceedings would significantly reduce the scope for long-drawn litigations and eventually lead to faster resolution of stressed assets.

The Supreme Court on November 15 set aside an NCLAT order which gave equal rights to the secured and unsecured creditors during the insolvency proceedings of debt-ridden Essar Steel, clearing the decks for its takeover by Lakshmi Mittal-led ArcelorMittal.

Setting aside the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order, a three-judge bench headed by Justice R F Nariman said the two sets of creditors will be treated differently during the insolvency proceedings and taking over of a debt-ridden firm by another company.

Close

The Supreme Court has upheld that the ultimate discretion on distribution of funds is with the Committee of Creditors, Kumar said.

related news

SBI, the country's largest bank, has an exposure of around Rs 14,000 crore in Essar Steel.

"This much awaited judgement also settles to rest numerous points of law under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code which were tested in various courts.

"This should significantly reduce the scope for long drawn-litigations under IBC and would eventually lead to faster resolutions of stressed assets," the SBI Chairman said.

SBI's shared closed at Rs 322 on BSE, up 5.19 percent.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 15, 2019 09:55 pm

tags #Business #India #SBI #Supreme Court

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.