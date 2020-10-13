SC on Loan Moratorium LIVE Updates | Supreme Court resumes hearing on case today
SC on Loan Moratorium LIVE: The Supreme Court is set to resume it hearing on a batch of petitions seeking interest waiver during the loan moratorium period on October 13 (today). A bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan and comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah on October 5 heard pleas seeking waiver of accruing interest during the six-month loan moratorium period. The apex court granted Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) time to file additional affidavits which are likely be addressed today. The SC had on September 3 instructed banks not to declare accounts as non-performing assets (NPAs) until further orders after the Centre on October 2 told the apex court that it would waive compound interest on the repayment of loans of up to Rs 2 crore, a move that would provide relief to individual and micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) borrowers. The SC has previously said there is "no merit in charging interest on interest".The RBI had in March announced a moratorium on repayment of term deposits for three months, which was later extended till August 31. The move was intended to provide borrowers relief during the COVID-19 pandemic and expected to give them more time to clear payments of EMIs amid the economic fallout of the lockdown, without being classified as NPAs. On June 4, the central bank said lenders will lose Rs 2 lakh crore if interest is waived during the moratorium period. In its annual report, the central bank also said the moratorium on loan repayments could have an impact on the financial health of banks. Catch the latest updates here:
SC observations on October 5
SC on Loan Moratorium | Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal to SC on October 5: The issues are far more grave, because as on September 1, all our accounts are "non standard". (Bar & Bench)
SC on Loan Moratorium | Senior Advocate Aryama Sundaram to SC on October 5: The Centre's affidavit "eliminates the real estate sector from consideration and the affidavit does not touch us (real estate industry) at all". (Bar & Bench)
SC on Loan Moratorium | Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to SC on October 5: There is nothing to hide (with regard to the Kamath Committee report), we will put the report on record. (Bar & Bench)
SC on Loan Moratorium | Apex Court's observations on October 5:
> The Centre's affidavit does not say what has been done with respect to the Kamath Committee report. (Inputs from legal news website Bar & Bench)
> The issue is not about placing report on record but about implementing the report. The Centre and the RBI should make certain orders so that people know what benefit is extended.
> Petitioners argue that many issues have not been dealt with in Centre's affidavit. The Kamath Committee report has not been brought on record.
> No consequential orders or circulars have been issued by the govt or the RBI for enforcement of the decisions.
> Grants time to RBI, Centre to file additional affidavits. The court also asks to also consider the issues raised by the real estate associations such as CREDAI and power producers.
