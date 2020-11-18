PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 01:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SC on Loan Moratorium LIVE | Supreme Court to resume hearing interest waiver petitions today

SC on Loan Moratorium LIVE: The three judge bench comprising of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R. Subhash Reddy & MR Shah adjourned the case to today

Moneycontrol News
Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court will hear a batch of petitions seeking interest waiver during the loan moratorium period on November 18 (today). The case was listed for today after a brief hearing on November 5. The three-judge bench comprising of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah had earlier assembled on October 14, but adjourned the case till November 2. During proceedings on October 13, Justice Bhushan said that once the government has taken a decision, there wouldn't be any need to delay it further and the apex court will pass an order.

The RBI had in March announced a moratorium on repayment of term deposits for three months, which was later extended till August 31. The move was intended to provide borrowers relief during the COVID-19 pandemic and expected to give them more time to clear payments of EMIs amid the economic fallout of the lockdown, without being classified as NPAs.

On June 4, the central bank said lenders will lose Rs 2 lakh crore if interest is waived during the moratorium period. In its annual report, the central bank also said the moratorium on loan repayments could have an impact on the financial health of banks.

Close
Stay tuned to this LIVE copy for the latest new and updates.
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 01:30 pm

tags #Banks #Business #Economy #India #Legal #loan moratorium #Supreme Court

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.