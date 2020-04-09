App
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SC judgment on free COVID-19 testing by private labs not practical, says Biocon's Mazumdar Shaw

Mazumdar-Shaw said testing by private labs will plummet, since they are conducting the tests at an upfront cost.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Testing of COVID-19 by private laboratories will plummet if it is made free as per the Supreme Court's April 8 order, said Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

She said making tests free is not practical as they can't wait for government reimbursements and appealed to the SC to reconsider the decision.

It could affect the ramp-up in testing, as required, she noted, adding, private labs could have done 10 percent of the testing for free.

The price of each test has currently been capped at Rs 4,500.

"They (private labs) are not large organisations. They cannot run their businesses by giving credit to the government since the reimbursements will take time," she said.

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

On April 8, the Supreme Court had said both state-run and private laboratories should make COVID-19 testing free. The SC bench, consisting of Ashok Bhushan and S Ravindra Bhat, had said the issue of reimbursement for expenses incurred

Follow our full coverage here.

First Published on Apr 9, 2020 12:28 pm

