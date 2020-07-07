SC issues notice to Centre, DGCA, seeks reply on plea seeking issuance of full refund

The Supreme Court of India on July 7 agreed to hear a plea by the Air Passenger Association of India (APAI) seeking issuance of a full refund of the cost of booked tickets for flights cancelled due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, CNBC TV18 has reported.

The apex court issued a notice to the central government and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), seeking their reply on the plea seeking issuance of full refund.

In its petition, APAI said that airlines were refusing to issue a full refund for flights cancelled due to COVID-19 lockdown.

“Airlines are unjustly enriching themselves by refusing refunds, during these testing times,” it reportedly said.