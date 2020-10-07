SC exempts Pradip Baijal from appearing before Jodhpur court in Laxmi Vilas palace hotel sale case

The Supreme Court (SC) has exempted former Divestment Secretary Pradip Baijal from appearing personally before a Jodhpur court in relation to the Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel sale case, CNBC-TV18 reported.

A Special CBI Court in Jodhpur in September ordered the registration of a criminal case against former Union minister Arun Shourie, Baijal and three others for suspected corruption in the Udaipur hotel's sale in 2002.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)