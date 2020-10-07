172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|sc-exempts-pradip-baijal-from-appearing-before-jodhpur-court-in-laxmi-vilas-palace-hotel-sale-case-5932971.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2020 12:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SC exempts Pradip Baijal from appearing before Jodhpur court in Laxmi Vilas palace hotel sale case

The SC has exempted former Divestment Secretary Pradip Baijal from appearing personally before a Jodhpur court in relation to the Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel sale case

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Supreme Court (SC) has exempted former Divestment Secretary Pradip Baijal from appearing personally before a Jodhpur court in relation to the Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel sale case, CNBC-TV18 reported.

A Special CBI Court in Jodhpur in September ordered the registration of a criminal case against former Union minister Arun Shourie, Baijal and three others for suspected corruption in the Udaipur hotel's sale in 2002.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

First Published on Oct 7, 2020 12:59 pm
