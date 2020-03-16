App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 09:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC dismisses Vodafone Idea's plea against levy of one time spectrum charges

The telecom firm will have to pay a one-time time spectrum charge for the radio waves it held beyond 6.2 MHz for the period after 2013.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Supreme Court Monday dismissed Vodafone Idea's plea against the levy of one-time spectrum charge (OTSC) for the radio waves it held beyond 6.2 MHz. A bench of Justices Arin Mishra and M R Shah rejected the plea of the telecom firm, represented by senior advocate A M Singhvi.

"Do not pay anything. Do not pay this. Do not pay the AGR (Adjusted gross revenue) also," the bench said while dismissing the appeal of the telecom firm.

The telecom firm will have to pay a one-time time spectrum charge for the radio waves it held beyond 6.2 MHz for the period after 2013.

Close
The DoT had earlier raised a total demand of around Rs 53,000 core for AGR liability of Vodafone Idea which included interest, penalty and interest on delay in payment of the amount.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 09:32 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Supreme Court #Vodafone-Idea

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.