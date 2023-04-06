 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SC asks Finance Ministry to respond to PIL seeking mechanism on unclaimed funds

Apr 06, 2023 / 09:03 PM IST

The PIL also sought a direction to set up a mechanism to inform the legal heirs of deceased depositors about the unclaimed deposits lying dormant in bank accounts.

The plea has also sought a direction to establish a procedure that eliminates unnecessary litigation while dealing with claims of legal heirs qua bank deposits, insurance, post office funds etc.

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Finance Ministry to file its response in three weeks to a PIL seeking directions to create a centralised database providing information about bank accounts, insurance, deposits, post office funds lying in accounts held by those who are no longer alive.

The PIL, filed by journalist Sucheta Dalal, also sought a direction to set up a mechanism to inform the legal heirs of deceased depositors about the unclaimed deposits lying dormant in bank accounts.

"While the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has filed its counter affidavit, the counsel for the Union of India submits that the Ministry of Finance may be granted some time to file its counter affidavit. The counter affidavit (response) be filed within three weeks," a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala said.

The top court then listed the PIL for further hearing on April 28.