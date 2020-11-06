SC asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea to share info on segmented offers with TRAI

The Supreme Court (SC) has asked Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to share info sought by the telecom regulator on segmented offers, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The top court upheld the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) drive against specialised offers given to customers looking to migrate to rival networks, the news channel reported.

The SC instructed TRAI to keep the information confidential. A bench led by Chief Justice SA Bobde was hearing a plea by TRAI seeking details on segmented offers given by telecom companies to customers looking to migrate.

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea had earlier opposed TRAI's order seeking the information, citing confidentiality and stating that the details do not qualify as tariff orders.

The telecom majors had earlier approached the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT), which ruled in favour of the companies.