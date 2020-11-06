172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|sc-asks-bharti-airtel-vodafone-idea-to-share-info-on-segmented-offers-with-trai-6077301.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 01:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SC asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea to share info on segmented offers with TRAI

The SC was hearing a plea by TRAI seeking details on segmented offers given by telcos to customers looking to migrate.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Supreme Court (SC) has asked Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to share info sought by the telecom regulator on segmented offers, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The top court upheld the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) drive against specialised offers given to customers looking to migrate to rival networks, the news channel reported.

The SC instructed TRAI to keep the information confidential. A bench led by Chief Justice SA Bobde was hearing a plea by TRAI seeking details on segmented offers given by telecom companies to customers looking to migrate.

Close

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea had earlier opposed TRAI's order seeking the information, citing confidentiality and stating that the details do not qualify as tariff orders.

The telecom majors had earlier approached the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT), which ruled in favour of the companies.
First Published on Nov 6, 2020 01:31 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Vodafone-Idea

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.