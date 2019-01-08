App
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 11:42 AM IST

SC allows US seed maker company to claim patents on genetically modified cotton

US seed maker Monsanto, which was bought by German drug and crop chemical maker Bayer AG, last year appealed to India's Supreme Court against a ruling by the Delhi High Court which decreed that the world's biggest seed maker cannot claim patents on its GM cotton seeds.

The Supreme Court on January 8 allowed Monsanto to claim patents on its genetically modified cotton seeds in the world's biggest producer of the fibre, a company source said.

The Delhi High Court had concurred with Indian seed company Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd (NSL), which argued that India's Patent Act does not allow Monsanto any patent cover for its genetically modified (GM) cotton seeds.
