Last Updated : Sep 01, 2020 10:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SC allows Adani Power to recover compensatory tariff from Rajasthan discoms

The apex court upheld an APTEL order allowing Adani to recover from Raj discoms the higher cost of imported coal.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
The Supreme Court (SC) on September 1 allowed Adani Power to recover compensatory tariff from Rajasthan discoms, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The apex court upheld an APTEL order allowing Adani to recover from Raj discoms the higher cost of imported coal. The SC permitted compensatory tariff to be calculated from 2013.

The SC also directed payment of carrying costs by Rajasthan Discoms. The top court refused to entertain allegations of over-invoicing of imported coal against Adani Power.

In some relief for the discoms, the SC reduced the interest rate payable to prime lending rate, not exceeding 9 percent per annum.

APTEL had directed for compensatory tariff, carrying cost since 2013 to be paid within two months of judgment

NCDP 2013 excluded Adani Power from list of power stations identified for coal supply. In January 2018, Adani Power was given coal supply to the fullest extent under the SHAKTI Policy.
First Published on Sep 1, 2020 09:32 am

