SBI’s YONO to integrate with RIL’s MyJio platform

Reliance Industries (RIL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with State Bank of India (SBI) to integrate its MyJio platform with the latter’s YONO application.

The two companies are entering into the digital partnership which will help SBI widen its “digital customer base multi-fold” and Jio “will now bring in financial services capabilities of SBI and Jio Payments Bank.”

YONO’s digital banking features will be enabled through the MyJio platform for an integrated customer experience.

In an official release, the two companies said that they “are deepening their partnership to bring next generation bilateral frictionless experience with exclusive digital Banking, Payments and Commerce journeys for their customers.”

SBI YONO is an online platform offering digital banking, commerce and financial superstore services.

In a statement released to the media, SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said, “As India’s largest Bank with leadership in digital banking, we are delighted to partner with Jio the world’s largest network. All the areas of co-operation are mutually beneficial enhancing the digital foot-print for SBI customers with superior and rewarding customer experiences.”

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said, “The scale of the SBI customer base is unmatched globally. Jio is committed to using its superior network and platforms combined with the retail ecosystem to accelerate digital adoption serving all the needs for SBI’s and Jio’s customers.”

The Jio Payments Bank is a 70:30 venture between RIL and SBI.

Moreover, Jio Phones will be available on special offers for SBI customers, the release added.

The two companies said that Jio and SBI customers will benefit from the exclusive membership programme Jio Prime.

Additionally, there will be an integration of SBI Rewards, the lender’s loyalty programme, with Jio Prime under which SBI customers will be offered additional loyalty reward earning opportunities.

Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.