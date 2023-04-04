 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SBI’s YONO story: Drop in new account opening, loan disbursals and rising customer complaints

Jinit Parmar
Apr 04, 2023 / 11:07 AM IST

State Bank of India launched its digital interface YONO in 2017 with the aim of attracting millennials and digitising banking for its more than 400 million customers

State Bank of India’s digital platform has witnessed declines in new account openings and loan disbursals, a Moneycontrol analysis of the lender’s data showed.

Analysts attributed the fall in numbers on the digital banking platform called You Only Need One, or YONO, to technological problems and lack of customer engagement practices.

“When the design and creation of YONO was made, the idea of innovating the platform was not thought through. Due to this, YONO faced several technological issues,” said Ashvin Parekh, managing director of Ashvin Parekh Advisory Services, a management consulting firm. “Additionally, some of its competitors provide better customer engagement for Gen Z (young customers) and hence, the numbers are falling.”

The state-owned lender’s customers have been complaining of issues with the YONO mobile app, most recently earlier this month, when online services were not available. The bank had said that YONO services would not be available for a few hours on April 1 due to “annual closing activities.”