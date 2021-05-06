SBI's digital banking services to be affected on May 7 due to maintenance
Last month too, the public sector bank's digital banking platforms -- Yono, Yono lite, internet banking, and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) -- were affected due to maintenance.
May 06, 2021 / 11:08 PM IST
SBI | Representative image
The State Bank of India on May 6 announced that its digital services will be affected on May 7. The country's largest lender cited scheduled up-gradation of its digital banking platforms as reason for the disruption in services.
"We will undertake maintenance activities between 22:15 hrs on May 7, 2021, and 1:45 hrs on May 8, 2021. During this period INB/YONO/ YONO Lite/ UPI services will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us," SBI said on Twitter.SBI new video KYC: No need to visit branch to open savings account
Currently, SBI has 35 million registered users of Yono, the digital lending platform.