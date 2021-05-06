SBI's digital banking services to be affected on May 7 due to maintenance

SBI | Representative image

The State Bank of India on May 6 announced that its digital services will be affected on May 7. The country's largest lender cited scheduled up-gradation of its digital banking platforms as reason for the disruption in services.

"We will undertake maintenance activities between 22:15 hrs on May 7, 2021, and 1:45 hrs on May 8, 2021. During this period INB/YONO/ YONO Lite/ UPI services will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us," SBI said on Twitter.



We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience.

#SBI #StateBankOfIndia #ImportantNotice #InternetBanking #OnlineSBI pic.twitter.com/JogglXemol

— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) May 6, 2021

Last month too, the public sector bank's digital banking platforms -- Yono, Yono lite, internet banking, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) -- were affected due to maintenance.

Currently, SBI has 35 million registered users of Yono, the digital lending platform.