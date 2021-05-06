MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

SBI's digital banking services to be affected on May 7 due to maintenance

Last month too, the public sector bank's digital banking platforms -- Yono, Yono lite, internet banking, and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) -- were affected due to maintenance.

Moneycontrol News
May 06, 2021 / 11:08 PM IST
SBI | Representative image

SBI | Representative image


The State Bank of India on May 6 announced that its digital services will be affected on May 7. The country's largest lender cited scheduled up-gradation of its digital banking platforms as reason for the disruption in services.

"We will undertake maintenance activities between 22:15 hrs on May 7, 2021, and 1:45 hrs on May 8, 2021. During this period INB/YONO/ YONO Lite/ UPI services will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us," SBI said on Twitter.

SBI new video KYC: No need to visit branch to open savings account

Last month too, the public sector bank's digital banking platforms -- Yono, Yono lite, internet banking, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) -- were affected due to maintenance.

Currently, SBI has 35 million registered users of Yono, the digital lending platform.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #digital services #Digtal Banking #Internet banking #SBI #UPI #YONO #Yono lite
first published: May 6, 2021 10:57 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.