App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 05:55 PM IST | Source: Reuters

SBI's credit card business aims to raise $1.1 billion via IPO: Source

SBI has already tapped banks to run the IPO process and a listing is expected to happen in the last quarter of this financial year, bank officials have previously said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

SBI Card & Payments Services Ltd, the credit card subsidiary of State Bank of India (SBI), plans to raise about 80 billion Indian rupees ($1.12 billion) via an initial public offering this year, a senior SBI executive involved in the process said.

SBI has already tapped banks to run the IPO process and a listing is expected to happen in the last quarter of this financial year, bank officials have previously said.

"Roughly about an 8% stake will be divested and after seeing the valuations and the inputs we are getting it would translate to 80 billion rupees," said the source directly involved in the process, who asked not to be named as the details are not public.

Close

This would value the overall business at about 1 trillion rupees ($14 billion).

related news

SBI and SBI Card did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

At the end of March 31, 2019, SBI Card, which is 74% owned by SBI and 26% by U.S private equity firm Carlyle Group, had total assets worth 195.93 billion rupees.

India's credit card market is still small compared to its debit card market. The latest regulatory data shows that there were 49.6 million credit cards in circulation in the country, compared with 836 million debit cards.

SBI Card is the second-largest credit card issuer in the country, with 8.8 million outstanding cards as of June 30. It only trails private lender HDFC Bank in terms of the number of cards issued.

Earlier this year, home-grown ride hailing company Ola had partnered with SBI Card to launch a co-branded credit card, allowing the company to expand its customer base.

SBI's management has been looking at selling its investment in non-core assets to raise capital.

SBI Card will be SBI's second subsidiary to be listed. In 2017, the bank's life insurance business SBI Life Insurance was listed in a 84 billion rupees IPO.

It was the biggest IPO after Coal India's in 2010.

 

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 29, 2019 05:50 pm

tags #Business #IPO - Upcoming Issues #Market news #SBI Card & Payments Services Ltd #State Bank of India

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.