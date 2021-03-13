SBI's and Axis Bank's contactless payment devices - 5 things to know

live bse live

Axis Bank launched a range of devices that allows its customers to make contactless payments. The State Bank of India (SBI) had launched a contactless payment solution with Titan last year.

Axis Bank offers a wristband, a keychain, and a small device, called a loop, that users can fit on a watch's strap. In the case of SBI, the customer must purchase a Titan watch for contactless payment.

Contactless payment from SBI and Axis Bank - Here are a few things you should know

-Titan pay watches start at Rs 2,995. The devices start at Rs 750 for Axis Bank. Both devices use near-field communication or NFC for payments. The devices, therefore, need not be smart devices with other on-the-go functionalities. They have an NFC chip embedded in them. For payments, these devices are linked with the customer's bank account.

-Axis Bank offers 10 percent cash back only on the first three transactions within 30 days of the device's issuance, and the total spend must be Rs 600 or more. The max cashback will be Rs 100. There is also cashback on the fifth transaction every month, where the customer must spend at least Rs 200, and the maximum cashback that the bank will offer is Rs 100.

In the case of SBI, the watch is linked to the bank's YONO app. Customers get applicable discounts and cashback. For both the banks, the service works on MasterCard-enabled point of sale terminals.

-Based on the Reserve Bank of India's guidelines, transactions up to Rs 5,000 will happen without entering a PIN. For transactions above this limit, users will need to authenticate payments using their PINs. Only up to five transactions in a day can be done without a PIN, even if they are below the Rs 5,000 limit.

-Axis Bank also offers a fraud cover. It is available if the fraud happens due to the bank's deficiency or an act done by a third-party. In the case of negligence by the customer, the insurance cover will not be valid. Third-party breaches include SIM duplication fraud, identity theft frauds, account takeover fraud, and skimming or card cloning. Also, the customers must inform the bank within three days for zero liability.

For SBI, too, similar conditions apply as they are part of RBI's regulations, wherein the bank must compensate customers in case of frauds that occur without the customer's negligence.

-There's an annual fee of Rs 500 for contactless payment devices, according to Axis Bank's website. In the case of SBI, it's not clear whether there's an annual fee.