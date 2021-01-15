SBI's $600 million foreign currency bonds listed on India INX

live bse live

State Bank of India (SBI) said its foreign currency bonds of USD 600 million, under its USD 10 billion global Medium Term Note Programme, have been listed on India INX's Global Securities Market (GSM) platform.

GSM is GIFT IFSC's leading primary market platform for raising funds from global investors.

The bonds were issued through SBI's London branch and were priced at a record low coupon of 1.80 per annum, SBI said in a statement.

SBI has been one of the biggest issuers of foreign currency bonds listed on India INX, with a total of USD 2.6 billion listed on the GSM platform with this listing.