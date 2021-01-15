MARKET NEWS

SBI's $600 million foreign currency bonds listed on India INX

GSM is GIFT IFSC's leading primary market platform for raising funds from global investors.

PTI
January 15, 2021 / 08:08 AM IST
 
 
State Bank of India (SBI) said its foreign currency bonds of USD 600 million, under its USD 10 billion global Medium Term Note Programme, have been listed on India INX's Global Securities Market (GSM) platform.

The bonds were issued through SBI's London branch and were priced at a record low coupon of 1.80 per annum, SBI said in a statement.

SBI has been one of the biggest issuers of foreign currency bonds listed on India INX, with a total of USD 2.6 billion listed on the GSM platform with this listing.
