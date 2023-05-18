SBI wants to tap all international opportunities in GIFT City branch: Chairman

SBI wants to tap all international opportunities in GIFT City branch, says Chairman Dinesh Khara

State Bank of India (SBI) aims to tap international business opportunities through its GIFT City branch, said Dinesh Khara, chairman of the country’s largest lender.

“We have a branch in GIFT City for sometime and we intend to really tap all the international opportunities which can be tapped from the city branch,” said Khara at the post-results press conference.

In April 2022, SBI raised $500 million through its IFSC Gift City branch. The bank, in a release said that this is the first offshore USD Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) linked syndicated loan raised by SBI through its Gift City branch.

Khara further highlighted that dollar deposits are coming in through GIFT City. “This is based upon how and what all can be tapped through the GIFT City in line of activities,” he said.

Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Managing Director of SBI, said that the bank is looking to make its GIFT City branch a hub for bonds and other programs.

“We are looking at GIFT City as a hub for raising our liabilities and basically the bond program and other deposit raising program. This will be our main focus,” said Chetty.

GIFT City is home to a plethora of Indian and foreign financial institutions including the state-owned SBI, HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and India’s first international bullion exchange, most of which came up over the past five years.

Q4 results

Earlier on May 18, SBI reported its highest-ever quarterly and annual profit. The bank reported a standalone profit of Rs 16,694 crore for the March quarter, up 83.18 percent from Rs 9,113 crore in the same quarter of the previous.

India's largest lender's net interest income came in at Rs 40,392.50 crore, rising 29.5 percent from Rs 31,197 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Domestic net interest margin (NIM) for Q4FY23 increased by 44 basis points YoY to 3.84 percent.

SBI said its Gross NPA ratio was at 2.78 percent, down by 119 bps YoY. Net NPA ratio was at 0.67 percent, down by 35 bps YoY. Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) was at 76.39 percent, improving by 135 bps YoY. Slippage Ratio for FY23 improved by 34 bps YoY and stood at 0.65 percent.