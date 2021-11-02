SBI unlikely to challenge case against Chaudhuri legally 'as of now'

India’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), may not be planning any legal actions against the arrest of former chairman Pratip Chaudhuri for now, according to people familiar with the development.

"No such plans as of now," said a senior SBI official who didn't want to be named.

According to the report, allegations against Chaudhuri include properties worth Rs 200 crore being sold for Rs 25 crore after the bank seized them for defaulting on the loan.

The approvals for sale of Godawan properties to Alchemist Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC) were taken in January 2014 and the assignment to the ARC was completed in March 2014.

Chaudhuri had retired from the bank's service in 2013 and had joined the ARC's board in October 2014, SBI said.

Earlier, the bank had said that there are factual inaccuracies in the complaint launched by erstwhile promoters of Godawan Group against its former Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri.

“It appears from the copies of the proceedings now accessed by us that there have been some factual inaccuracies in the complainant’s version submitted to the Hon’ble court,” SBI said in a statement made available to Moneycontrol.

The clarification came shortly after former SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar on November 1 called Pratip Chaudhuri’s arrest a motivated action. “This seems to be a case of highly motivated, high-handed action. This seems to be an error of judgment. There is a due process and set of rules laid out by the RBI for the sale of assets to ARCs. Where is the corruption here?,” Kumar told Moneycontrol in an exclusive chat.

Allegations against Chaudhuri include properties worth Rs 200 crore being sold for Rs 25 crore after the bank seized them for defaulting on the loan. Going by the dates given in a clarification issued by The State Bank of India, following Chaudhuri’s arrest, the approvals for sale of Godawan properties to Alchemist Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC) were taken in January 2014 and the assignment to the ARC was completed in March 2014.

Chaudhuri had retired from the bank’s service in 2013 and joined the ARC’s board in October 2014.

The market value of the property was assessed as Rs 160 crore in 2017, the newspaper report said. Godawan Group approached courts after the properties were sold for a lower valuation.

SBI earlier clarified that ‘Garh Rajwada’ was a hotel project in Jaisalmer, financed by the bank in 2007. The project remained incomplete for over three years and the key promoter passed away in April 2010. The account slipped into NPA in June 2010, the bank said.

As recovery efforts failed, approvals for sale to ARC were taken in Jan 2014, the assignment to ARC was completed in March 2014.

"It transpires now that the borrower had initially filed an FIR with the State Police against the sale of assets to ARC. Aggrieved against the negative closure report filed by Police authorities, the borrower had filed a ‘Protest petition’ before the Hon’ble CJM Court," SBI said.

"Incidentally SBI was not made a party to this case. All the directors of that ARC including Mr. Chaudhuri, who joined their Board in Oct. 2014, have been named in the said case. Incidentally, Mr. Chaudhuri retired from the Bank’s service in Sep. 2013," the bank said.