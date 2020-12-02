SBI transaction failures: Customers take to social media to complain

State Bank of India customers took to social media to complain about technical glitches leading to transaction failures

Representative Image

State Bank of India (SBI) customers took to social media to complain about technical glitches leading to transaction failures.

Several users have complained about the SBI server being down since morning. Some claim that they want to discontinue having SBI accounts due the quality of services.

The country's largest lender faced technical issues in November as well.

In a tweet on November 24, SBI said, 'We regret the inconvenience caused. There are intermittent connectivity issues with our Servers. Kindly bear with us as our team is on the job to resolve the issue at the earliest. In the meantime, we suggest you to use our other digital channels.' Last month, private sector HDFC Bank too had faced an outage at one of its data centres, leading to disruption in operations like net banking, debit card payments, UPI, IMPS and NEFT.