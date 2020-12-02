PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

SBI transaction failures: Customers take to social media to complain

State Bank of India customers took to social media to complain about technical glitches leading to transaction failures
Moneycontrol News
Dec 2, 2020 / 09:15 AM IST
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State Bank of India (SBI) customers took to social media to complain about technical glitches leading to transaction failures.

Several users have complained about the SBI server being down since morning. Some claim that they want to discontinue having SBI accounts due the quality of services.

The country's largest lender faced technical issues in November as well.

In a tweet on November 24, SBI said, 'We regret the inconvenience caused. There are intermittent connectivity issues with our Servers. Kindly bear with us as our team is on the job to resolve the issue at the earliest. In the meantime, we suggest you to use our other digital channels.' Last month, private sector HDFC Bank too had faced an outage at one of its data centres, leading to disruption in operations like net banking, debit card payments, UPI, IMPS and NEFT.


Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Companies
first published: Dec 2, 2020 09:15 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India to produce 100 million doses of Russian vaccine; Zydus Cadila's shots expected to launch in March 2021

Coronavirus Essential | India to produce 100 million doses of Russian vaccine; Zydus Cadila's shots expected to launch in March 2021

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.