App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 09:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI to sell 3.9% stake in National Stock Exchange

As per market reports, NSE’s equity capitalisation is estimated at around Rs 45,000 crore. The sale would imply value unlocking of approximately Rs 1,700 crore for SBI's 3.8958 percent stake.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, will sell approximately 3.85 percent stake in National Stock Exchange (NSE), it informed the stock exchanges on August 28.

"Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the SEBl (LODR) Regulations, advise that the appropriate authority has accorded approval to explore and initiate the process of divestment up to 3.8958% of stake in SBI in National Stock Exchange of lndia Ltd. through Secondary Sale," SBI said in a filing on BSE.

As of June-end 2018, SBI owned 5.19 percent in NSE.

Other entities that hold stake in the bourse include Life Insurance Corporation of India (12.51 percent), IFCI (2.44 percent) and IDBI Bank (1.05 percent), among others.

related news

As per market reports, NSE’s equity capitalisation is estimated at around Rs 45,000 crore. The sale would imply value unlocking of approximately Rs 1,700 crore for SBI's 3.8958 percent stake.

In July 2016, SBI had sold 5 percent stake in NSE to Mauritius-based foreign investor Veracity Investments for Rs 911 crore.

NSE was hoping to tap the capital market with an initial public offer (IPO) last year, but it had to defer the proposal after markets regulator the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) initiated a probe into algorithmic trading manipulation at the exchange.

The offer was expected to provide an exit to many investors. With the IPO likely to get pushed well into the next fiscal, several investors have been looking to liquidate their holdings to investors before the offer finally hits the market.

In May this year, SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar had said that the bank will require Rs 20,000 crore as growth capital this fiscal will be funded by a combination of tier-1 bonds and sale of non-core assets.

Earlier this month, the state-owned bank announced divestment of up to 4 percent stake in SBI General lnsurance to a non-promoter through small parcel share sale to unlock about Rs 500 crore.
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 09:59 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #markets #NSE #SBI #SEBI

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.