Last Updated : Jan 19, 2019 09:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

SBI to sell 26% stake in payment services arm

However, it did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
State Bank of India (SBI) on January 19 said Hitachi Payment Services (HPY) has agreed to pick up 26 per cent stake in SBI Payment Services Private Limited (SPSPL), a card acceptance and digital payment platform. After allotment of the shares, SBI shareholding in SPSPL will become 74 percent from existing 100 per cent, the bank said in a statement.

The JV will provide various payment options to customers and merchants focusing on areas such as rollout of a nationwide card acceptance infrastructure, quick response (QR) code acceptance, Unified Payment Interface (UPI), mass transit sector and e-commerce businesses.
First Published on Jan 19, 2019 08:55 pm

tags #Business #India #SBI

