you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 06:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

SBI to organise outreach programme for farmers on July 18

Kisan Mela is a one-of-its-kind initiative by SBI to connect with farmer customers, resolve their grievances and educate them about their rights and various banks initiatives, SBI said in a statement.

Country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) will organise a nation-wide Kisan Mela on Wednesday as an outreach programme for farmers and to impart financial literacy. SBI said it expects to cover 10 lakh farmers through nearly 14,000 rural and semi-urban branches across the country in this Kisan Mela, to be held on July 18.

Kisan Mela is a one-of-its-kind initiative by SBI to connect with farmer customers, resolve their grievances and educate them about their rights and various banks initiatives, SBI said in a statement.

SBI, which has close to 1.50 crore farmer customers, said the lender had recently organised Kisan Mela which attracted nearly 6 lakh farmers across various locations in the country.

As part of Kisan Mela, the bank also offers farmers with Kisan Credit Card (KCC) an enhancement of 10 percent to their credit limit on renewing the account, SBI said.

The bank has taken this initiative to reach out to the farmers to educate about the benefits of renewing KCC account to get maximum benefits of interest subvention from government and coverage under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, it said.

The bank will also make farmers aware of the benefits of timely renewal of KCC account and usage of KCC Rupay card for transactional convenience.

Besides, the bank will also sensitise farmers on various agri-products of the bank like asset-backed agri-loan, mudra loan and loans on other allied agri activities.
First Published on Jul 16, 2018 05:20 pm

