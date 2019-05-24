App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 24, 2019 03:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

SBI to organise nationwide customer meet to address grievances

Under the initiative, the lender is looking to engage with over 1 lakh customers at over 500 locations through 17 of its local head offices (LHOs).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), on Friday said it is organising a nationwide customer meet on May 28 to understand their grievances and enhance services.

Under the initiative, the lender is looking to engage with over 1 lakh customers at over 500 locations through 17 of its local head offices (LHOs).

"The purpose is to nurture customers' trust in the bank by engaging with them at the ground level. We look forward to our customer participating in this mega customer meet and help us in meeting their expectations through an enhanced experience at our branches," the bank's managing director (retail and digital) P K Gupta said in a statement.

The meeting would be attended by senior officials of the bank.

During the meeting, customers can interact with bank staff to discuss their concerns and share feedback and suggestions on products and services.

SBI will also educate customers about the use of alternative banking channels and Yono SBI, an omni-channel digital banking and lifestyle platform, the statement said.

First Published on May 24, 2019 03:15 pm

tags #Business #Companies #State Bank of India

