SBI to offload 2% equity stake in NSDL IPO via offer for sale

State Bank of India will sell up to 40,00,000 equity shares in the initial public offering of National Securities Depositories Limited.

State Bank of India (SBI) in a regulatory filing on July 10 confirmed that it will sell 2 percent in the initial public offering (IPO) of National Securities Depositories Limited (NSDL) by way of an offer for sale (OFS).

Two percent translates to up to 40,00,000 equity shares.

SBI holds 5 percent stake in the NSDL while it intends to divest 2 percent in the OFS subject to the terms of the proposed IPO, it said.

The OFS of equity shares comprises up to 22,220,000 equity shares by IDBI Bank Limited; up to 18,000,001 equity shares by National Stock Exchange of India Limited; up to 5,625,000 equity shares by Union Bank of India; up to 4,000,000 equity shares by HDFC Bank Limited (SS); and up to 3,415,000 equity shares by Administrator of the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI).

On December 5, 2022, Moneycontrol was the first to report that NSDL had kicked off its IPO plans which would be a pure OFS with NSE and IDBI Bank planning to sell stake.

NSDL, established in 1996, is led by MD and CEO Padmaja Chunduru. It provides various services to investors, stockbrokers, custodians and issuer companies through its nationwide network of depository partners.

It is the largest depository in India in terms of number of issuers, number of active instruments, market share in demat value of settlement volume and value of assets held under custody, as of March 31, 2023, according to its DRHP.

