SBI to mop up Rs 5,000 crore by issuing Basel III-compliant bonds

Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) closed 3.29 percent down at Rs 348.55 apiece on the BSE.
The country's largest lender SBI on May 29 said it will raise up to Rs 5,000 crore by issuing Basel III-compliant bonds.
"The meeting of executive committee of central board at its meeting held today (Wednesday) accorded approval to raise Basel III-compliant tier-II bonds up to Rs 5,000 crore in USD/INR to be issued to overseas and/or Indian investors during FY20, through a public offer/private placement," SBI said in a regulatory filing.
First Published on May 29, 2019 05:48 pm