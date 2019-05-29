App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 05:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

SBI to mop up Rs 5,000 crore by issuing Basel III-compliant bonds

Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) closed 3.29 percent down at Rs 348.55 apiece on the BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The country's largest lender SBI on May 29 said it will raise up to Rs 5,000 crore by issuing Basel III-compliant bonds.

"The meeting of executive committee of central board at its meeting held today (Wednesday) accorded approval to raise Basel III-compliant tier-II bonds up to Rs 5,000 crore in USD/INR to be issued to overseas and/or Indian investors during FY20, through a public offer/private placement," SBI said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) closed 3.29 percent down at Rs 348.55 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on May 29, 2019 05:48 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #SBI

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.